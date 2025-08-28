Three of family die after consuming rubber processing acid in Kasaragod, one critical

KASARAGOD: Three members of a family died and one is battling for life at the Government Medical College hospital at Pariyaram after they consumed acid used for rubber processing at Ondampuli in Kodum Belur panchayat near Kanhangad town in the wee hours of Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Gopi Mulaveniveedu (56), his wife K V Indira (54), and their elder son Ranjesh (36). Their younger son, Ragesh (35), is in critical condition at the hospital.
According to police sources at Ambalathara station, the family consumed the acid around 3.30 am. Half an hour later, Ragesh called his uncle Narayanan, who runs a grocery shop at Paraklayi, to inform him about the suicide bid after panicking at the agony they were undergoing after consuming acid.
Narayanan with the help of neighbours rushed the family to the District Hospital in Kanhangad. But Gopi died before reaching the District Hospital. Doctors at Kanhangad referred the others to the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. Indira died on the way, while Ranjesh succumbed during treatment at the Medical College Hospital, said Ambalathara Police.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the family had financial constraints. Further investigation is underway.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)