Charred bodies of elderly couple found in Kannur

KANNUR: An elderly couple was found dead with burns in their bedroom at Alavil North in Chirakkal panchayat in Kannur on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Sreelekha A K, 67, and her husband Premarajan P K, 76.

Sreelekha is the niece of Forest Minister A K Saseendran. The incident came to light when the family’s driver arrived at the house to collect the car keys as the couple’s son was arriving from Bahrain.

“After repeatedly calling out and receiving no response, he grew suspicious. He then informed the police, and when the bedroom door was opened, the couple was found lying lifeless inside, with their bodies charred,” said a local resident.

The Valapattanam police have registered a case and launched an investigation.