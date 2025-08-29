Crime Branch raids houses of Rahul Mamkoottathil's aides in fake voter ID case

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Crime Branch has intensified its probe into the fake voter ID card case related to the Youth Congress organisational elections. Raids were conducted at the houses of multiple aides of MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil in Adoor on Friday.

Sources said the probe team has also stepped up proceedings in the sexual assault complaint against the MLA, with indications that his statement may be recorded soon.



Palakkad MLA Rahul, who has been staying at his residence in Adoor following the sexual harassment allegations against him, has already been served a notice to appear before the Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the fake ID case.

According to sources, Rahul's name figured in the audio recordings recovered during the probe of the fake ID case, which led to his being summoned again.



They said that Rahul's name was mentioned in a conversation recovered from the mobile phone of the third accused, Abhinand V M. With this, the Crime Branch has intensified its move to re-examine the MLA. At present, seven persons have been arraigned as accused in the case.