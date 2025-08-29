Crime branch to examine 13 complaints against Rahul Mamkootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch will examine 13 complaints that have been filed by various political outfits and individuals against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for alleged sexual abuse of women.

These complaints, which have been filed before various police stations, will be scrutinised by the sleuths before they move on to further legal action, sources said.

The crime branch will also contact the victims, who have openly revealed their ordeal via social media, to ascertain whether they are interested in taking legal route against the legislator, who has been facing a slew of sexual harassment accusations. If the victims choose to file complaints with the cops, their statements will be recorded and separate cases will be registered against the young legislator.

Crime branch DySP C Binu Kumar, who is heading the probe, is also expected to form a special team that comprises cyber forensic experts as well, to dig deeper for digital evidence as electronic gadgets, including high-end mobile phones, were allegedly used to commission the alleged crimes.

The CB was assigned the investigation on Wednesday after a case was registered against Rahul for allegedly stalking women on social media and threatening a woman to terminate her pregnancy.