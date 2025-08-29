Kerala High Court upholding VC’s authority may impact KU registrar case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A High Court verdict that upheld the authority of the vice-chancellor to chair meetings of the syndicate and endorse its decisions may spell trouble for Kerala University’s suspended registrar K S Anil Kumar who is engaged in a legal battle challenging the disciplinary action against him by the VC.

The High Court was hearing a case relating to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor K Sivaprasasd’s action of annulling the decisions taken at a “meeting” by the members of the syndicate, after the VC called it off. The syndicate members had challenged the VC’s action in court.

The High Court said it did not find anything illegal in the order of the vice-chancellor annulling the decisions taken at the meeting. It ruled that a meeting held by the members of the syndicate, after it was called off, cannot be treated as a syndicate meeting.

The court also went on to say that a certain amount of discretion has to be conceded to the vice-chancellor keeping in mind the significant role that he plays in the running of the university. “The members of the syndicate had the option to take up the matter with the chancellor, if they are aggrieved by the conduct of the vice-chancellor,” the court pointed out.