New amoebic meningoencephalitis case reported in Kozhikode district

KOZHIKODE: Health authorities in Kozhikode are on high alert following the confirmation of a fresh case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and fatal brain infection. The latest patient is a 43-year-old woman, a resident of Perumanna, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The latest case brings the total number of patients currently under treatment at the KMCH to 10. These include six patients from Kozhikode, other five from Malappuram and Wayanad districts. Though the source of infection is not traced yet, the Perumanna panchayat has banned entry and bathing in all ponds and water bodies in the area.

The health department has confirmed that a total of 42 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis have been reported in Kerala this year. With 19 patients currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the state, health officials have launched a large-scale public campaign to raise awareness and implement preventive measures.

The “Water is Life” campaign, involving local bodies, the health and water resources departments, and the Haritha Keralam Mission, aims to ensure the cleaning and chlorination of all wells and water storage tanks.

The campaign aims to mobilise communities to clean and chlorinate wells, water tanks, and other water sources that could be breeding grounds for the amoeba.