Virtual reality update to refresh school learning in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gone are the days when students referred to books or websites alone for knowledge. Now, they look for attractive content to support their learning.

The Animation and Digital Archives department of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) knows this, which is why it is readying 360 EduVR, a virtual reality (VR)-based educational support project, besides augmented reality (AR)/VR-based word games for schoolchildren.

The ambitious VR project, planned for roll-out by the next academic year, aims to cater to the ‘edutainment’ needs of the coming generation. It will let students learn about places, planets, the human body and similar topics via VR. Aimed for students up to Class 10, VR-fit videos have been created to provide real-time immersive learning experience. The best part: the project holds tight to the ethos of Kerala.

“Though there have been similar initiatives, none depict Kerala in its true essence. That is our USP,” said Animation and Digital Archives department head Karthikeyan S. He said students can experience via VR the state’s interior forests, sacred groves, some of the architecturally brilliant temples and similar places and personalities. “Students today may not know who Kunjunni Mash was. However, we have introduced his works too in the project,” Karthikeyan commented.

National and global marvels like Agra’s Taj Mahal and Egypts pyramids can be explored and experienced via VR, as can the wonders of outer space.

“Earlier, some schools used animated videos as a teaching aid. However, recently, students are not finding them attractive, as they know about other interactive forms,” said an official from C-DIT, explaining the need of this new format.