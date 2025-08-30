25 years since Mata Amritanandamayi spoke in Malayalam at UN summit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Friday marked the 25th anniversary of Mata Amritanandamayi’s historic address in Malayalam at the Millennium World Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders, held at the United Nations on August 29, 2000. In her speech, Amma highlighted the need for harmony among religions and peaceful coexistence among all people.

Her address focused on the importance of poverty eradication, environmental protection, and equality among religions-themes that were unanimously adopted as guiding principles of the summit.

Beginning with the mantra “Asato Ma Sadgamaya” (From untruth lead me to truth) and concluding with the universal prayer “Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu” (May all beings in this world and all other worlds be happy and peaceful), Amma’s speech resonated with the timeless values of Indian culture on a global stage.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri and Swamini Krishnamrita Prana accompanied Amma to the podium.