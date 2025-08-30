75 boats to battle it out at Nehru Trophy race in Alappuzha today

ALAPPUZHA: Punnamada Lake is decked up for the 71st Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR), which will be held on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the annual spectacle at 2pm.

This year’s regatta will see 75 boats take to the waters. Apart from the main snakeboat event, races will be held in categories such as churulan, iruttukuthi (A, B and C), veppu (A and B), and thekkanodi (thara and kettu). The organisers are using modern starting equipment and photo-finish technology to ensure precise results.

The preliminary rounds for smaller boats will begin at 11 am, while the snakeboat heats (preliminary rounds) will be held after the opening ceremony.

Six heats are scheduled, with the four fastest boats earning a berth in the grand final. All eyes are on the defending champions Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC), who have dominated the regatta in recent years.