Congress in a fix as police tighten noose around disgraced MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

T’PURAM/P’THITTA: Tightening the noose around disgraced MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the sexual harassment charges against him, even as the crime branch raided the houses of his aides in Adoor in connection with the fake voter ID card allegedly used in the Youth Congress elections.

The move has left the Congress in an unenviable position. After suspending Rahul from the primary membership in connection with the sexual harassment allegations, the party is not bound to, rather cannot, defend him in the first instance.

But the Congress cannot wash its hands off the fake voter ID issue as it would strike at the very root of the credibility of the party’s organisational elections.

A highly-placed source said the SIT was formed to conduct "a comprehensive" probe on the sexual abuse allegations. The team will be headed by crime branch DySP S Shaji, while an inspector from the cyber wing has been tasked with recovering digital evidence pertaining to the case. If need arises, the number of SIT members will be raised further, the source said.

The police have so far received more than 15 complaints against Rahul from various political parties and individuals. However, none of the victims has officially lodged a complaint.