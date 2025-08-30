Congress working overtime to wriggle out of Rahul Mamkootathil's episode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress is facing new political and moral challenges as it is working over time to wriggle out of the political crisis it has fallen into after allegations of sexual misconduct against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil surfaced. The KPCC leadership was in a hurry to close the Rahul chapter through two consecutive actions.

One was asking the MLA to step down as Youth Congress president and second, by suspending him from the primary membership. Thus, by dismissing any type of organisational inquiry on the whole episode, Congress was betting its hope on the party’s high morals. However, the state government announcing a crime branch probe into the case against Rahul has put the principal opposition party in a tight spot. The legal battle to be fought by Rahul will also be a test for Congress.

“It will take time to overcome this difficult situation,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE. “We thought that by suspending the MLA we had scored a political victory over our opponents. However, government action has come as a challenge for us. The outcome of it will determine the future of Rahul as well as that of the Congress,” he said.

The Congress which was forced to stall the preparatory works for the local body elections restarted it by holding house visits and receiving funds from the public on Friday.

The leadership is optimistic as it claims that the public has taken the actions taken by the party in good sense and recognised its moral strength. “I visited three panchayats and we did not encounter any questions from the public,” KPCC president Sunny Joseph told TNIE. “The public are aware that similar issues exist in other parties also. And how far did they go in taking actions,” he asked.