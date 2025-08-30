Frozen or retorted, packaged Onasadya blazes new trail

KOCHI: Onam without Onasadya? For Malayalis, that would be unthinkable. And this thought has opened up a new market in the food sector. Onasadya — both frozen and retorted — are now being shipped across the globe, enabling Keralites to enjoy the delights of home. According to industry sources, the market has been expanding ever since the first pack of Onasadya was launched in 2020.

Brijith Krishna, founder of Eatery Malabarikas, told TNIE, “For us, the major market for ready-to-eat products is the UK. We entered the Onasadya market just this year, having been doing R&D for the past four years.”

In Kerala, the concept of ready-to-eat or retort-packed food has not yet become popular, unlike in the West where it is common, he pointed out.

“The defence forces too use retort-packed food. It is safe. Now, things are looking up. In the past two years, I have seen a jump in the ready-to-eat Onasadya market from 1% to 6%. That is a quantum jump,” Brijith said.

He cited the long Onam celebrations overseas as a reason. “For example, in the UK, the celebrations extend up to two months,” he pointed out.

Explaining the retort process, Brijith said, “Unlike freezing, which first freezes food at a temperature of -40 degrees Celsius and then at -18 degrees Celsius at cold chain supplies, retorting involves sterilising the food packets at a very high temperature and pressure in a machine similar to an autoclave to kill all the microbes. The food is treated to an out-of-the-world experience, ensuring a longer shelf-life.”