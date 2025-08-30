IIM Kozhikode professor turns moon lessons into children’s tales

KOZHIKODE: What began as a playful classroom experiment has now grown into a storybook lighting up young minds across the country. Sridhar Guda, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), never imagined he would one day be called a children’s author. But with ‘Stories of Chanda Mama: Legend of the Moon’, he has reimagined science in a way few professors dare — by turning the moon into a living, laughing, storytelling character.

Instead of relying on formulas or complicated terminology, professor Guda chose a different path. “Children always remember stories more than textbooks,” he said, leaning back with a smile.

“If the moon itself becomes a character who speaks, sings, and plays, they will never forget what they learn.”

The book is not a dry manual of facts. It’s a comic-style tale where celestial mysteries come alive in adventures and characters. The spark that turned this quirky experiment into a national initiative came when NCERT’s Pranita Gopal spotted its potential. She invited Guda to contribute to ‘Bharat on the Moon’, an educational campaign inspired by India’s lunar missions.

“When professor Pranita approached me, I instantly felt this was something bigger than just a fun project,” recalled Guda.

“It was about telling ancient stories and anecdotes in a way that simplifies astronomy for children below 10. That was both a challenge and an opportunity.”

To bring the idea alive, Guda joined hands with colleagues Saparya Suresh and Surya Prakash Pati. The trio, who had collaborated earlier on academic projects, quickly found themselves immersed in a different kind of brainstorming — blending mythology, folklore, and science into an engaging children’s narrative.