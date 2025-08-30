Jumbo with a sweet tooth and love for tea

MALAPPURAM: If it’s your first time in Melur, a village in Malappuram, don’t panic if you see an elephant on the streets. That’s Kaveri. She is friendly.

The 35-year-old jumbo, belonging to Melur resident Shimil, also has unique tastes – one could say almost human-like – in that she eats chocolate and biryani, and drinks as much tea as any person would. She even has an account book maintained at a local bakery!

“When I bought her from Kottayam, Kaveri was a troublemaker. I remember that when we reached home, she knocked down the gate. She was a nuisance to neighbours too. Later, with my love and affection, she calmed down, and now freely roams around my house like a cat,” says Shimil. Kaveri is still a little stubborn, says Shimil.

“I have several animals at home; my dog is her best friend. However, If I pet any of them in front of her, she gets upset,” he says. Every evening, Kaveri needs a walk through the town.

“On these trips, she needs a chocolate bar and drinks tea. And though she won’t mind if I scold her at home, she gets sad and irritated if I do it in public. However, she won’t hurt anyone,” says Shimil.

Kaveri is friendly with locals, too. People travel from various places to see her and take photographs. She even has an Instagram account. “She is very kind towards us. She drinks tea and eats the chocolates and bananas that we offer her,” says Rafeek, who owns a bakery in the locality.