KTU Vice Chancellor convenes Syndicate meet on September 2 to end administrative stalemate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh bid to resolve the administrative stalemate in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), Vice Chancellor K Sivaprasad has issued directions to convene a meeting of the varsity Syndicate on September 2. The meeting will discuss important academic and administrative matters and will also take up the varsity’s budget for the current fiscal.

According to university sources, a meeting of the statutory finance committee will also be held, prior to the Syndicate meeting, on September 1. The secretaries of higher education and finance departments are members of the committee.

The Vice Chancellor’s move to convene the Syndicate meeting was on the directions of the Supreme Court that is presently hearing a petition filed by him against the continued absence of government representatives in the varsity’s apex body. Owing to the non-attendance of the government secretaries, syndicate meetings had to be called off due to lack of quorum.

“Due to the standoff, the KTU budget has not been passed affecting the day to day functioning of the varsity and also the disbursal of salary and pension to staff since July,” said a top university official.

As many as four Syndicate meetings had to be called off due to the standofff between the Vice Chancellor and the Left-dominated Syndicate in KTU. The first such meeting on January 16 had ended in a stalemate after the VC walked out of the meeting. This was after the Left-affiliated Syndicate members included an item in the agenda without his concurrence.