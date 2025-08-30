Post two renal transplants, Mithun Ashok wins gold at World Games

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mithun Ashok, a 37-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram, has turned his personal health battle into a story of triumph and inspiration. After receiving a kidney from his sister and undergoing a second transplant, Mithun won a gold medal in dart throwing at the World Transplant Games held in Germany — a moment that not only made the country proud but also sent a powerful message to transplant recipients across the world: life doesn’t stop after a transplant — it thrives.

Representing India, Mithun clinched gold in the singles dart event on August 21, defeating Germany’s Christopher Bils, the local crowd favourite. His victory was part of India’s impressive medal haul at the 25th edition of the Games, where the country secured 57 medals — including 16 gold, 22 silver, and 25 bronze.

Mithun’s victory is more than a personal achievement — it’s a powerful statement against the widespread misconception that transplant recipients must live cautiously and quietly. “We cannot just survive, but thrive in all areas — just like anyone without health issues,” Mithun said, addressing a gathering of organ transplant recipients in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was met with thunderous applause.

The official tagline of the Games — ‘A Celebration of Second Chance’ - deeply resonated with Mithun, who described his week in Germany as a whirlwind of sportsmanship, motivation, and unforgettable stories. “I saw transplant recipients achieving remarkable athletic feats. In the 100-m sprint, athletes finished just seconds behind world record times. There was an 89-year-old running the 1500 m, a participant with both a double lung and kidney transplant, and someone playing table tennis in a wheelchair.