Rahul Mamkootathil should resign from all posts, says CPM state secretary M V Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has demanded that Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil should resign from all posts he acquired as Congress worker. Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, he accused the Congress of reacting violently rather than bowing its head in shame.

“The reports coming out against Rahul are only the tip of an iceberg. Though there is enough evidence against him, the Congress did not take action. It is now known that the opposition leader also did not take the complaints seriously. Now the Youth Congress is organising violent marches towards Cliff House and attacking the police. These actions intensified after the Vadakara MP issued a misleading statement,” he said.

Govindan also dismissed the allegation that the Global Ayyappa Conclave to be held in Pampa is being organised with political motive. “The conclave will help speed up works being carried out in Sabarimala. Believers have a big role in the fight against communalism. The CPM is always with the believers. There is no wonder that BJP is upset with the conclave,” he said.