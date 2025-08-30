Seedlings, songs & sisterhood: A visual journey with Kochi's paddy workers

It’s a misty morning, and there is a spray-like drizzle. Kamalu Veyathullam sits beside a tree, waiting for her comrades-in-arms to begin their day’s work.

Her friends Leela, Radha, Shantha and Mahila can be seen walking from far away along a narrow road. All are armed with raincoats and plastic covers, carrying water and other essentials for the day.

Excited chatter soon fills the air, punctuated by a few leg-pulling jokes that make everyone laugh out loud. Amid the chitter-chatter, they change into their workwear — an old shirt, a lungi, and a headgear fashioned from folded raincoats.

The scene reminds one of frames from a cinema. A paddy field where Malayali women labourers toil for the yield. Quite a rarity these days. “Farming generally is on the decline. And nowadays, everyone is hiring migrant labourers,” says Kamalu as she descends into a slushy field.

In fact, here in the picturesque Karumalloor panchayat, only one farm owner has hired local hands. “Paddy is farmed thrice a year here. We are hired for the ‘njaru nadal’ (sowing seedlings) and harvesting,” says Thankamani.