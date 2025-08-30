Thalappady residents stop Karnataka SRTC buses, ‘inspect’ tyres

KASARGOD: Shocked by the road accident that killed six people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured three others, residents and social activists at Thalappady staged a novel protest on Friday by stopping all Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and checking their tyres. Buses with good tyres were allowed to proceed, while those with worn-out ones were sent back to Mangaluru, with the protesters demanding that the crew return only with vehicles in better condition.

Meanwhile, the Manjeshwar police produced bus driver Nijalingapa Chelavadi before the Kasaragod District Court on Friday after arresting him on Thursday night for rash and negligent driving.

According to Thalappady residents, the cause of the accident was the worn-out tyre of the bus involved. “The tyre was so worn out that the vehicle did not stop when the driver applied the brakes. It is a matter of passenger safety,” said Zakhariya Manjeshwara of the Road Safety Action Committee, Manjeshwar.