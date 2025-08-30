Thiruvananthapuram court sentences man to 55 years for abusing minor stepdaughter, drug trafficking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aneesh, a native of Maranalloor, has been sentenced to 55 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 40,000 by the Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Court for sexually abusing his stepdaughter and minor, and engaging in drug trafficking across multiple states.

The incidents happened between 2019 and 2020. The accused had married the girl’s mother in a second marriage while the girl was studying in class 7. Shortly after the marriage, the family moved to Nagercoil, where they lived in a rented house. It was during this time, in the absence of the mother, that the accused assaulted the girl. Despite her resistance, he threatened and abused her.

The abuse continued over time, and the girl was taken to Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam, where further assaults took place. The accused travelled across states for drug trafficking, and the girl was coerced into accompanying him. The prosecution also alleged that the mother also threatened the child to be involved in drug trafficking.