Thiruvananthapuram court sentences man to 55 years for abusing minor stepdaughter, drug trafficking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aneesh, a native of Maranalloor, has been sentenced to 55 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 40,000 by the Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Court for sexually abusing his stepdaughter and minor, and engaging in drug trafficking across multiple states.
The incidents happened between 2019 and 2020. The accused had married the girl’s mother in a second marriage while the girl was studying in class 7. Shortly after the marriage, the family moved to Nagercoil, where they lived in a rented house. It was during this time, in the absence of the mother, that the accused assaulted the girl. Despite her resistance, he threatened and abused her.
The abuse continued over time, and the girl was taken to Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam, where further assaults took place. The accused travelled across states for drug trafficking, and the girl was coerced into accompanying him. The prosecution also alleged that the mother also threatened the child to be involved in drug trafficking.
When the girl attempted to contact her biological father and brother by phone, she was violently assaulted, the prosecution said. Later, the family moved to Thirumala in Thiruvananthapuram, and the abuse continued. Eventually, the girl confided in relatives, who then informed the police. The accused is also involved in a separate murder case.
The prosecution examined 29 witnesses, submitted 15 documents, and presented two material exhibits to support the case.
The judgment, delivered by Anju Meera Birla, stated that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional two years and four months of imprisonment. The fine is to be paid to the survivor.
The prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan and advocate R Aravind . The investigation was led by Poojappura Inspector Vincent M S Das and R Roj.