Traffic curbs lifted on Thamarassery Ghat Road

KALPETTA: The traffic restrictions imposed on the Thamarassery Ghat Road following multiple landslips have been eased, with authorities allowing all vehicles, except multi-axle carriers, to ply from Friday evening.

The decision was taken at a review meeting convened at the Kozhikode collectorate on Friday. The indefinite closure of the ghat road -- a key mountain pass -- had triggered strong protests from the public.

Considering the risk factors, special traffic arrangements have been introduced for goods carriers on the stretch.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to move in opposite directions simultaneously. Instead, goods vehicles proceeding in one direction will be cleared at a time.

Parking of vehicles near the ninth bend, where multiples mudslips occurred over the past few days, will remain strictly prohibited. Continuous surveillance will be maintained along the pass, officials said.

Kozhikode Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who inspected the ghat road on Friday morning, had said that the route cannot not be reopened fully due to safety concerns. “Traffic can be allowed only after detailed study,” the collector told media in the morning.

However, following the review meeting, it was decided to ease the restrictions.

Authorities have also decided to deploy modern monitoring equipment. A ground penetrating radar system will be used, in coordination with the civil engineering department of NIT Kozhikode, to assess the stability of rocks above the road. Drone imaging will also be carried out to map landslide-prone stretches.