B Ashok transferred from agriculture department to KTDFC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a reshuffle of senior bureaucrats, B Ashok has been appointed chairman and managing director of the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC). Until now, Ashok had been serving as the agricultural production commissioner with the additional charge of principal secretary, agriculture department.

His services have now been placed at the disposal of the transport department. The changes were announced through a government order issued on Saturday.

On her return from leave, Tinku Biswal has been posted as the agricultural production commissioner in place of Ashok. Biswal will continue with the full additional charge of principal secretary, agriculture department, and principal secretary, transport department.

Meanwhile, P B Nooh, special secretary, transport department, has been appointed managing director of the Kerala Water Authority with additional charge. With this, Nooh and Anie Jula Thomas have been relieved of their additional responsibilities as managing director and chairperson of KTDFC, respectively.