Binoy Viswam to continue as CPI State secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the curtain rises for the CPI state conference in the second week of September in Alappuzha, incumbent state secretary Binoy Viswam is all set to continue. The CPI has also decided to stick to the 75- year age limit it implemented in the last state conference. As per the age limit, prominent leaders including E Chandrasekharan and K R Chandramohan will be relieved from the state executive. In the state council also, around 20 sitting members will be replaced with new leaders.

Binoy Viswam was elected as the state secretary after the demise of Kanam Rajendran in December 2023.

In the district conferences, the leadership strictly implemented its instruction that the newly elected district council should include 30 percent of youngsters, below 40, and ensure 15 percent representation for women in all units. It is to be seen whether the party will implement the rule while constituting the state council too.

As the conferences in 14 districts are over, the district secretaries elected are the ones proposed by the state executive, which is a big relief to the state leadership.

Election of a woman leader, Sumalatha, as the district secretary of Palakkad district is an achievement for CPI as it is the first time in Kerala a communist party has elevated a woman to the district secretary post.

In the conferences, the leaders who attended on behalf of the state leadership were keen to answer all criticism raised against it.

“For example, on issues such as the controversial permission given to a brewery, the government accepted the demand of CPI that the company should not be set up on paddy land or land converted from wetland,” a CPI executive member told TNIE.