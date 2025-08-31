Intel failure? ‘Absconding’ woman lands from UK, renews passport and flies back

KOCHI: Casting a shadow over the functioning of the state’s intelligence unit, a woman accused in multiple cheating cases involving a total of Rs 4.27 crore — with two non-bailable warrants, a chargesheet filed as ‘absconding’, and a police lookout circular against her name — allegedly managed to travel from the UK to India to renew her passport and then return.

The accused — Haseena Beevi aka Haseena Suneer — belongs to Pathanapuram in Kollam district and is the director of the Malayalam film ‘Prakashante Metro’.

“Instead of acting on the lookout notice and non-bailable warrants (NBWs), the authorities allowed her to travel despite repeated complaints and alerts from our side,” complainant Sunil G R Nair, who resides abroad, told TNIE. “It appears that individuals with vested interests may have facilitated her escape.”

He has accused Haseena of swindling Rs 1.17 crore from him. Haseena, holding a two-year UK visa, arrived in Kerala on June 6 this year as the visa condition requires her to leave the UK every six months, he said. “After learning of the fraud and her disappearance, I filed a complaint with the Kerala police chief on July 4 and a case was registered at the Museum police station on August 3,” he said.

A friend and representative of the complainant, Manoj K Varghese, said that Sunil, suspecting an attempt to renew Haseena’s passport, had alerted the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) in Thiruvananthapuram that she was chargesheeted in a Rs 2.5-crore cheating case filed by the Vadanappally police.