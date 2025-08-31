Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party, led by C K Janu, leaves NDA

KOCHI: Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), the political party led by tribal activist and Muthanga agitation leader C K Janu has decided to leave the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP. The state committee of JRS, which met in Kozhikode on Saturday decided to leave the front unanimously. Leaders of the BJP in Kerala were surprised by the decision and said Janu has not communicated anything in this regard.

“The JRP has been an alliance partner of the BJP in Kerala since 2016, but they did not give us the kind of respect we deserve. I have raised our grievances before the BJP leadership many times but they ignored us completely.

When the state committee met on Saturday, all members unanimously demanded that we should leave the NDA,” Janu told TNIE.

Denying rumours that she was planning to align with one of the two major fronts, Janu said the decision is to stand as an independent party.