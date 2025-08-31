Kainakary ends 38-year wait, powers Veeyapuram to Nehru Trophy win

ALAPPUZHA: he serene waters of Punnamada Lake played host to a roaring carnival on Saturday as thousands thronged its banks to witness the 71st edition of the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR). The day will be etched in history, not only for the grandeur of the regatta but also for Kainakary Village Boat Club scripting a fairy tale triumph — after a 38-year-long wait.

Powering the majestic Veeyapuram Chundan, the Kainakary rowers pipped their rivals by fractions of a second in a pulsating finish that had the crowds on their feet. Clocking 4:21.084, Veeyapuram edged out Nadubhagom Chundan of Punnamada Boat Club (4:21.782), while Pallathuruthy Boat Club’s Melpadam Chundan (4:21.933) — the dominant force of the last five years — had to settle for third. Niranam Chundan followed close behind at 4:22.035.

For Kainakary, the victory was as emotional as it was historic. Their last Nehru Trophy triumph came in 1987 with Karichal Chundan.

As captains Bifi Varghese and Baiju Kuttanad lifted the coveted silver trophy bearing Jawaharlal Nehru’s signature, the banks erupted in thunderous applause, drums, and fireworks.

“It feels like a dream come true,” an elated Bifi said, as the jubilant oarsmen hoisted the trophy high above their heads.

Rs 10 cr for NTBR

The regatta had more to celebrate this year. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, inaugurating the festival, announced a record Rs 10 crore allocation for NTBR, with Rs 7 crore earmarked for a permanent pavilion.

“This is the first time that such a large amount has been sanctioned. The government envisions transforming Nehru Trophy into one of Kerala’s prime tourism spectacles,” he said.