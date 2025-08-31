Kerala Journalist Nandakumar booked for posting obscene content against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Kochi city cyber police registered a case against journalist T P Nandakumar aka Crime Nandakumar for posting a social media video allegedly containing obscene content against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Nandakumar, a native of Mankav in Kozhikode, now residing in Kochi, has been charged with attempting to incite a riot under the Indian Penal Code (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), as well as violating Sections 67 and 67(a) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, which address offences related to the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form.

The suspect posted the video on his Facebook page and YouTube channel on Friday, accompanied by an obscene thumbnail and caption, said Shemeer Khan P A, SHO, Kochi city cyber police.

“We came across the video, with a caption linking CM with a controversial woman involved in a sensational scam, during cyber patrolling. We filed charges upon determining that the video was intended to disrupt social fabric and incite conflict between groups,” he said. He added that further charges may be slapped on the accused after a detailed investigation.

Nandakumar was earlier booked and later arrested in a similar defamatory case in 2024 by the Kochi city police for defaming CM on social media in connection with the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project.