No headway in Sabari Rail project as Centre, state trade blame

KOCHI: The Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Rail project remains stranded with the state and central governments continuing to trade blame. While the state government points to the Union railway ministry’s failure to lift the freeze order as a hindrance to the initiation of the land-acquisition process, the Centre accuses the state of trying to wiggle its way out of sharing the project cost. The meetings that a high-level railway team held with state officials had raised the hopes of people who are awaiting compensation for properties that have been identified as falling in the path of the project.

Speaking to TNIE, Kerala’s Minister for Railways V Abdurahiman said, “How can we initiate land acquisition for a project that has been frozen? The team that had arrived in July to discuss the project had vowed to expedite the process. The promise has not been kept.”

The minister said the revenue department will require documentary evidence to start the acquisition process. “Without documents, landowners can object citing the freeze,” he added. Recently, a letter was issued to the district collectors of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam seeking proposals for land acquisition.

The minister pointed out how the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been droning on about the delay in land acquisition whenever MPs from the state raise questions on the status of the project. “But the fault lies with them. We have never refused to share the project cost. We don’t believe in entering into a tripartite agreement with the RBI and the railway ministry. We will bear our share,” Abdurahiman said. “We had planned to start land acquisition in July,” he added.