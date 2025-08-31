No headway in Sabari Rail project as Centre, state trade blame

KOCHI: The Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Rail project remains stranded with the state and central governments continuing to trade blame. While the state government points to the Union railway ministry’s failure to lift the freeze order as a hindrance to the initiation of the land-acquisition process, the Centre accuses the state of trying to wiggle its way out of sharing the project cost. The meetings that a high-level railway team held with state officials had raised the hopes of people who are awaiting compensation for properties that have been identified as falling in the path of the project.
Speaking to TNIE, Kerala’s Minister for Railways V Abdurahiman said, “How can we initiate land acquisition for a project that has been frozen? The team that had arrived in July to discuss the project had vowed to expedite the process. The promise has not been kept.”
The minister said the revenue department will require documentary evidence to start the acquisition process. “Without documents, landowners can object citing the freeze,” he added. Recently, a letter was issued to the district collectors of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam seeking proposals for land acquisition.
The minister pointed out how the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been droning on about the delay in land acquisition whenever MPs from the state raise questions on the status of the project. “But the fault lies with them. We have never refused to share the project cost. We don’t believe in entering into a tripartite agreement with the RBI and the railway ministry. We will bear our share,” Abdurahiman said. “We had planned to start land acquisition in July,” he added.
Under the tripartite agreement, RBI would meet Kerala’s share of the project cost if the state failed to pay and deduct the amount from the central share due to Kerala under various schemes. However, the state government has consistently refused to sign the agreement, citing concerns that the project’s financing would be calculated as part of the state’s borrowing.
According to K V Thomas, the state’s special representative in New Delhi, it seems the stalemate can be broken only if the prime minister and the chief minister meet personally.
The project, extending 111.48km from Angamaly to Erumeli, was originally proposed in the railway budget of 1997-98. It was envisaged to establish a crucial transport link to Sabarimala temple, benefiting pilgrims and contributing significantly to the economic development of the hilly regions of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts.
In a meeting held in June, the minister invited the district collectors of Idukki, Kottayam, and Ernakulam to present the current status of land acquisition and associated activities within their respective jurisdictions.
The Idukki collector informed that 33.77 hectares of land would be required for the project in the district. In a presentation, the collector said that from Rs 128 crore eight years ago, the fair value of land is expected to increase two to three times.
It was emphasised that a new package with a revised estimate needs to be prepared, including contingency charges and establishment charges to account for the potential hike in land value.
The Kottayam collector reported that 163 hectares of land had already been acquired, with the process having commenced in 2008. He proposed reopening the land acquisition office and requested funds for the same.
The alignment of the railway line also required revision, it was pointed out, with Rs 1,99,62,330 currently available for the project. The Ernakulam collector mentioned that the social impact assessment (SIA) study was under way. To support the ongoing land acquisition activities, it was proposed to establish dedicated offices with contractual staff to ensure timely progress.