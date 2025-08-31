NSS extends conditional support to Global Ayyappa meet

KOTTAYAM: With pressure mounting from various quarters to make its stance clear on Global Ayyappa Sagamam, to be organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Saturday declared its ‘in-principle’ support to the event. In a statement, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said it would be good if the meet intends to take up development initiatives in Sabarimala preserving the age-old customs and traditions.

“The event is indeed welcome if its true intention is to carry out developmental activities without disrupting the customs and traditions of the temple, while also maintaining its sanctity’.

The committee to be formed for this purpose should remain free from political influence and must include true devotees of Lord Ayyappa. Only then can the stated objective of the event be achieved.”

According to him, this explanation was being offered in response to the many opinions regarding the organisation’s position on the issue. Earlier, a statement by NSS vice-president N Sangeeth Kumar expressing willingness to associate with the Sangamam had triggered confusion, as it appeared to break from the tradition of the organisation, the official stance of which is always articulated by the general secretary.

For the government and the TDB, the NSS’s decision has come as a major relief, especially considering the organisation’s pivotal role in spearheading the 2018 protests against women’s entry into the hill shrine.