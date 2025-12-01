Construction work on Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel road moving at a fast pace

KOZHIKODE: The construction of Kerala’s ambitious Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi four-lane tunnel road, envisioned as a long-awaited alternative to the heavily congested Thamarassery Ghat, is progressing rapidly in Kozhikode. Machinery for rock excavation, labour camps, first-aid centres, and office containers have already arrived at the project site at Marippuzha, where the initial phase of work has begun.

Estimated at a cost of Rs 2,134 crore, the tunnel aims to provide a seamless travel experience through one of the state’s most challenging hilly terrains. Once completed, the route is expected to greatly ease the persistent traffic issues at the Thamarassery ‘churam’ and offer a safe and smooth passage in all weather conditions, one of its most significant advantages.

Bhopal-headquartered Dilip Buildcon Limited has been awarded the construction contract for the tunnel project, while the contract for the four-lane steel arch bridge across the Iruvazhinji river at Marippuzha has been given to Punia Construction Company.

The public works department (PWD) is overseeing the project, with funding provided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). According to PWD officials, the tunnel is expected to be fully completed within four years, provided the current pace of work continues.

The project involves the construction of an 8.73-km-long four-lane tunne, on the Wayanad side, will link to Meppadi-Kalladi-Chooralmala road (SH-59), while in Kozhikode district, it will connect to the Marippuzha-Muthappanpuzha-Anakkampoyil route.