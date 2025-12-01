Cops intensify manhunt for absconding Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the complaint of rape and forced termination of pregnancy filed against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA has intensified its manhunt to track him down before the additional district and sessions court takes up his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.

The police team on Sunday searched Rahul’s apartment in Palakkad to collect evidence.

The complainant alleged that Rahul had raped her for two days in that apartment in the last week of May this year. Though the police checked the CCTV visuals, the exercise proved to be futile as the cameras only had a month’s backup.

The police questioned the personal staff of Rahul and scrutinised his phone call records, sources said.

The police have been extensively searching for digital leads to track down the legislator, who went absconding after the survivor filed a complaint against him.

The cops collected CCTV visuals from several pockets in the district in a bid to identify the route he might have taken to flee from the district. The intelligence wing has also been collecting details in a bid to locate Rahul. Sources said the primary assessment of the intelligence wing is that Rahul could be taking the help of his loyalists to lay low.

The sources added that some of the Congress leaders, who have a rapport with Rahul, were under surveillance for their suspected role in assisting the accused. The investigators, meanwhile, have collected medical records of the victim, which would be presented before the court when the anticipatory bail plea comes up for hearing. The cops had identified two hospitals where the woman sought treatment following heavy bleeding owing to unguided termination of pregnancy.