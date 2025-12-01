Cyclone Ditwah: IAF rescues 237 Keralites from Sri Lanka

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has stepped up humanitarian operations in Sri Lanka under the Operation Sagar Bandhu, evacuating 237 Keralites stranded in severe flooding triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. An IL-76 aircraft carrying 237 passengers from Colombo landed in Thiruvananthapuram airport at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Another C-130J flight will bring 135 more evacuees in the night, with rescue missions continuing into Monday.

The rescued were those who had been stranded while returning home from various countries. They were received at Thiruvananthapuram airport by officials from Norka Roots.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo has set up an emergency help desk at Bandaranaike International Airport. Citizens requiring assistance can contact the helpline +94 773727832, which will also be available on WhatsApp.