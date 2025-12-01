In Kerala’s political sphere, Nairs hold sway

KOCHI: In September 28, 2018, when the Supreme Court declared the custom of prohibiting women in their ‘menstruating years’ from entering Sabarimala temple as unconstitutional, devotees in Kerala were confused.

The liberals celebrated the order, and the resistance was feeble. However, the Pandalam royal family gave a call to organise a protest rally from Medical Mission Junction to Pandalam Ayyappa temple on October 2. Later, Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair came out in support of the rally.

By afternoon on October 2, women started gathering in Pandalam town and by 3pm, traffic on MC Road came to a grinding halt. The police, who had expected 5,000 people, had to plead with the organisers to disperse the gathering. That became the turning point in the Sabarimala agitation. The NSS’ bold stand inspired Hindu organisations to unite against what they viewed as the violation of the temple’s customs.

Once known as the martial nobility and agriculturists, who held huge tracts of land, the decline of the Nair community started with the enactment of the Kerala Land Reforms Act in 1963. However, while the Nairs, forming 12.5% of the population, may not be a force to reckon with, the community is well organised and has always succeeded in overriding caste equations and commanding key positions.

And though its relationship with the ruling CPM has not been cordial, the community has 20 MLAs and seven ministers in Pinarayi 2.0. Compared to other caste groups, Nairs have always been successful in claiming hegemony.

“It’s because we have maintained an equidistance policy and do not go after politicians for favours,” explains Sukumaran Nair.