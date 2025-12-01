IUML leader Saidalavi’s 20-year-old Jamaat critique boomerangs

MALAPPURAM: Two decades ago, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state vice president C P Saidalavi authored a blistering ideological indictment of the Jamaat-e-Islami titled Jamaat-e-Islami: Oru Cheliyum Kalaratha Parishudha Nei (Jamaat-e-Islami: Pure Ghee Unsullied by Filth). It was then hailed as a fierce line of defence for the League against extremist tendencies. Today, the same book, published in 2005, has boomeranged politically --and struck its creator with lethal precision.

In Makkaraparamba panchayat, Saidalavi’s home turf, the LDF has deployed the book as a front line weapon to expose what it call the League’s “dual existence”: Attacking the Jamaat in public while shaking hands with its political wing, the Welfare Party of India (WPI), in local corridors of power.

What was once a searing ideological blitz is now campaign ammunition. LDF leaders are carrying the book from house to house and reminding people of Saidalavi’s own warnings against Jamaat’s extremist politics. The WPI is contesting here in wards 3 and 8 with IUML’s backing.

CPM local committee and ward member Ramadas A P fired the sharpest salvo. “Jamaat-e-Islami and WPI are growing here with IUML’s blessings. In 2020, WPI got only two seats -- yet IUML gifted them the development standing committee chair. Saidalavi himself wrote the most explosive critique on Jamaat. Now, he hides behind a wall of silence. We will not allow IUML’s ideological betrayal to go unchallenged.”