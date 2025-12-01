Karuvannur bank ‘stalls’ ED move to return attached assets

KOCHI: Resolution continues to remain a mirage for the hapless depositors of the scam-hit Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur. Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the financial fraud, readies itself to return confiscated assets, bank officials are allegedly unwilling to accept possession — a reluctance that has left depositors stuck in an endless wait for their own money.

In its submission before the Special Court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases, the ED stated that the bank is the primary aggrieved party in the alleged money-laundering offence, and that eligible customers are legally entitled to have their deposits restored once the attached properties are transferred to the bank.

According to ED sources who spoke to TNIE, investigators have already identified proceeds of crime — including cash, movable assets, and immovable properties — which were subsequently attached. Four provisional attachment orders were issued under Section 5 of PMLA, covering assets worth Rs 128.82 crore.

The agency stated that it is prepared to hand over the attached properties to the bank, enabling it to release fixed deposits to rightful claimants. The assets include properties mortgaged to the institution itself, which could directly contribute to repayment.

The ED pointed out that under the Prevention of Money-Laundering (Restoration of Confiscated Property) Rules, 2016, the bank has the option to approach the court and seek formal restoration or release of these assets. “ Yet, no substantial step has been taken so far,” it said.

Speaking to TNIE, counsel for the ED said the bank’s “unwillingness” to take charge of assets ready for restitution has become a major hurdle in the resolution process.