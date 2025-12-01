Kerala

Mom-in-law vs daughter-in-law in Pallickal’s Chennampallil

Kunjumol’s husband Kochupappy served as an independent member of the panchayat.
Jasmine Aby and Kunjumol Kochupappy who are contesting against each other in Ward 11 of Pallickal grama panchayat
Jasmine Aby and Kunjumol Kochupappy who are contesting against each other in Ward 11 of Pallickal grama panchayatPhoto | Express
Jaison Wilson
Updated on
1 min read

PATHANAMTHITTA: In-law rivalry, like the one in soap operas, is unfolding in Pallickal grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta’s Adoor, where a mother-in-law is going head to head with her daughter-in-law in the local body elections.

Ward 11, Chennampallil, is where Kunjumol Kochupappy, 76, an independent candidate, is facing off against her daughter-in-law, Jasmine Aby, the Congress pick. Interestingly, they share the same address.

Kunjumol’s husband Kochupappy served as an independent member of the panchayat. However, when the ward was declared a female-reserved seat, Kunjumol contested and won in 2015. The former ward member says her campaign is being run on a shoestring budget of less than Rs 20,000. She has put up just one flex board.

“I don’t have many resources for campaigning. I am meeting voters directly and seeking their support,” she says, adding that Jasmine submitted the nomination first, and that she did not know about it .

Denying any family rift, Jasmine says her candidature was purely a party decision. “There is no tension at home. I filed the nomination after receiving my mother-in-law’s blessings. I’m contesting as I was fortunate enough to get a UDF ticket this time. Anybody can contest from anywhere. There is nothing more than that,” she says.

Kerala local body elections

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com