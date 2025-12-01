Munambam Land Protection Council halts agitation temporarily

KOCHI: The Kadappuram Velankanni Matha Church premises, where Munambam residents have been agitating for the past 414 days seeking restoration of their revenue rights, bore witness to contrary emotions on Sunday.

On one side, the agitators under the aegis of the Munambam Land Protection Council had gathered to declare a temporary break in the agitation as one of their major demands — restoration of revenue rights — had been met, albeit temporarily, following a Kerala High Court order. Outside the church, however, a group affiliated to the BJP raised slogans against the withdrawal of the agitation, terming the move a betrayal of trust.

According to Fr Antony Tharayil, vicar of the church, the agitators are happy with the HC ruling. “The days ahead are going to be busy for the residents. They need time to pay their taxes and get their land documents in order. We are just taking a break. However, if any situation, like the other party in the case getting a stay on the single bench order happens, we will resume the agitation,” he said.