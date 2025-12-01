Munambam Land Protection Council halts agitation temporarily

KOCHI: The Kadappuram Velankanni Matha Church premises, where Munambam residents have been agitating for the past 414 days seeking restoration of their revenue rights, bore witness to contrary emotions on Sunday.
On one side, the agitators under the aegis of the Munambam Land Protection Council had gathered to declare a temporary break in the agitation as one of their major demands — restoration of revenue rights — had been met, albeit temporarily, following a Kerala High Court order. Outside the church, however, a group affiliated to the BJP raised slogans against the withdrawal of the agitation, terming the move a betrayal of trust.
According to Fr Antony Tharayil, vicar of the church, the agitators are happy with the HC ruling. “The days ahead are going to be busy for the residents. They need time to pay their taxes and get their land documents in order. We are just taking a break. However, if any situation, like the other party in the case getting a stay on the single bench order happens, we will resume the agitation,” he said.
“The agitation was called off with ministers P Rajeeve and K Rajan offering lemon juice to break the hunger strike,” said Joseph Benny, convener of the Munambam Land Protection Council.
As for those continuing with the agitation, he said, “They are doing so under the aegis of the BJP. It should be noted that the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, had promised us that the issues would be resolved within three days. But nothing came out of it. What is happening now is mere politics.
We have been backed by the Catholic Church since the very start of the agitation and would heed to the decisions made by it.” Meanwhile, the ministers who met the agitators on the day, assured them that all help necessary to mutate their land and to complete other revenue-related processes will be made available to them.