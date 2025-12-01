National film awards have come to represent the worst on offer: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The national film awards continue to invite ridicule, with veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan taking an unsparing dig at what they have come to represent. “More recently, movies that win the national awards have been that year’s worst. Jury members are mostly people who lack experience and even popularity.

The awards were constituted to recognise and promote quality, but the opposite is happening these days,” he said.

Speaking to the mediapersons after interacting with the journalism students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at his residence on Sunday, he said there is no transparency in the decision-making process.