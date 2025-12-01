New wave of cyber crime arises in Kerala as fraudsters use fake WhatsApp profiles of district collectors

KOZHIKODE: A new cyber trick is affecting the state’s district administrations, with fraudsters now impersonating district collectors on WhatsApp to fool subordinate officers into transferring money. What starts as a routine query about work updates quickly transforms into a cleverly crafted financial request, and multiple top officials have already found their identities misused.

The latest cases emerged from Wayanad and Kasaragod, where district officials discovered WhatsApp accounts operating under the names of their respective collectors. The fraudulent profiles carried stolen display photos and used formal, authoritative language typical of official communication. Officers who received the messages said the conversations opened innocently, with questions such as “Where are you now?” or “Any update on the work?” before escalating into urgent instructions seeking money transfers.

A recurring message used by the impersonators read: “I need you to fund some executive prospect’s account on my behalf while I’m busy attending an urgent meeting. I will reimburse you before the end of the day.” The scammers often followed up with a request for a screenshot of the payment receipt, claiming it was needed for reimbursement and documentation.

Kasargod District Collector Imbasekar K confirmed the impersonation attempt, cautioning all officers against responding to such messages. “I never request fund transfers through WhatsApp. Any such message must be treated as fraudulent,” he said, urging officials to verify all financial communication through official channels. Kasaragod district authorities issued a similar advisory and alerted all departments to remain vigilant. A formal cybercrime complaint has been registered, and police have begun tracing the origins of the fake accounts.