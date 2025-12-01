Police’s ‘most wanted’ handler is LDF candidate in Kanhangad

KASARGOD: Dead bodies, missing persons, or destitute and drunkards. The moment Hosdurg police personnel stumble across any, Abdul Salam, 48, aka Salam Kerala, is whom they contact.
In fact, Salam is a known face in Kasaragod’s Kanhangad municipality, owing to his various charitable initiatives. Hoping to cash in on his popularity, the LDF has fielded him from the municipality’s Hosdurg Kadappuram ward in the local body elections.
“I was not into politics much. I liked LDF as Left parties do not do divisive politics on religion,” says Salam, on why he decided to contest.
That his days are busy would be an understatement. Even on November 22, when scrutiny of nominations was going on, he was helping the police handle the body of a woman, hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, who ended her life by jumping in front of a train. After he was done, he rushed to finish his formalities at Kanhangad municipality.
“Many hesitate when it comes to bodies, but it is a noble work for me,” says Salam, who runs a general store named ‘Kerala’ (hence the nickname), and is a civil defence member for Fire and Rescue Services department. He has participated in various rescue works.
Salam also runs a charitable organisation ‘Nanma Maram Kanhangad’. A train-hit case he witnessed while returning from college 25 years ago prompted him to start the initiative.
“People had gathered to see the man, hit by train, battling for life. It was very disturbing that no one was helping him. I rushed the severely injured man on a two-wheeler to Kanhangad district hospital, traced his identity to a bank and informed them about the accident,” he said.
Besides rehabilitating people by setting up micro ventures like shops and eateries, Nanma Maram is involved in feeding the destitute daily. Every noon, hungry people gather at Kanhangad Traffic Circle for the food. “The objective is ensure there is no one hungry in Kanhangad,” says Salam, who manages the expenses through sponsors.
SI M T P Saifuddin, who was transferred to Thalassery from Hosdurg police station recently, says Salam is their go-to person when it comes to handling bodies. “It is not an easy work. People have to be really dedicated and empathetic to do it,” Saifuddin says.