Police’s ‘most wanted’ handler is LDF candidate in Kanhangad

KASARGOD: Dead bodies, missing persons, or destitute and drunkards. The moment Hosdurg police personnel stumble across any, Abdul Salam, 48, aka Salam Kerala, is whom they contact.

In fact, Salam is a known face in Kasaragod’s Kanhangad municipality, owing to his various charitable initiatives. Hoping to cash in on his popularity, the LDF has fielded him from the municipality’s Hosdurg Kadappuram ward in the local body elections.

“I was not into politics much. I liked LDF as Left parties do not do divisive politics on religion,” says Salam, on why he decided to contest.

That his days are busy would be an understatement. Even on November 22, when scrutiny of nominations was going on, he was helping the police handle the body of a woman, hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, who ended her life by jumping in front of a train. After he was done, he rushed to finish his formalities at Kanhangad municipality.

“Many hesitate when it comes to bodies, but it is a noble work for me,” says Salam, who runs a general store named ‘Kerala’ (hence the nickname), and is a civil defence member for Fire and Rescue Services department. He has participated in various rescue works.

Salam also runs a charitable organisation ‘Nanma Maram Kanhangad’. A train-hit case he witnessed while returning from college 25 years ago prompted him to start the initiative.