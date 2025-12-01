Rahul Mamkootathil case: Sandeep Warrier seeks anticipatory bail after being booked for cyberattacking victim

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Sandeep Warrier has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the principal sessions court after the cyber police booked him on the charge of revealing the identity of the victim, who had filed a complaint of rape against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Sandeep in his plea, said the police were politically motivated and stated that he did not reveal the image of the victim nor her identity as alleged.

"The marriage picture of the victim was shared a year back on Facebook, which got engagement in the recent days forcing it to appear on the newsfeed", the plea said.

The police on Sunday had arrested activist Rahul Easwar on charges of attempting to outrage the modesty of the woman and sharing her identifiable details during channel discussions and on social media platforms.

Rahul has been arraigned as fifth accused, while Sandeep is the fourth accused. Mahila Congress leader Ranjitha Pulickal, lawyer Deepa Joseph and Deepa Mathew are the other accused in the case.

The cyber police registered the case after the survivor filed a complaint alleging cyber attack against her. She had also shared the URLs from which the comments and posts were made against her on cyberspace.

Followingly, the police sprang into action.