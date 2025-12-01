Sweet surrender at Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The food of the gods has more often than not been associated with sweetened goodness.

In Sabarimala, beyond the chants and rituals, devotion also takes the form of flavours. The aravana is popular as the signature prasadam that travels home with every pilgrim. But there is much more to the sweet side of worship at the hill shrine.

Three other offerings -- idichupizhinja payasam, ellu payasam and vella nivedyam -- are part of daily rituals at the sanctum sanctorum.

Every pooja, from the first light of dawn to the fading colours of dusk, is marked by a unique offering prepared in the temple kitchens, each with its own significance and tradition.

The idichupizhinja payasam is offered during the usha pooja at 7.30am. True to its name, the payasam is prepared by grinding coconut to extract both the first and second milk, which is then cooked with jaggery and other ingredients.

Aravana is served during the uccha pooja at noon. The vella nivedyam is offered during all all poojas as part of daily rituals. Ellu payasam is reserved for the athazha pooja at 9.15 pm.