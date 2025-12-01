Two youths killed as KSRTC bus collides with bike

ALAPPUZHA: Two youths were killed after a KSRTC bus collided with a motorcycle on the national highway late on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Gokul P and 25-year-old Sreenath from Thamallakkal from Thamallakkal in Haripad.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm near the Union Bank, west of the Haripad Government Hospital.

According to police, the victims were returning home on their motorcycle after having dinner at a hotel when the crash happened.

Both sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the KSRTC bus, which was heading towards Thiruvananthapuram, was overspeeding at the time of the incident. The impact of the collision threw the riders onto the road, leading to fatal injuries.

The bodies have been kept at the Government Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the families after post-mortem procedures on Monday, police said.