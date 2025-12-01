'Want votes? Then, answer our questions,' say posters put up by voters in Kochi's Chellanam

KOCHI: Gone are the days when the citizens could be taken for a ride by the politicians through false promises. Today, they are posing questions to the candidates to gauge who is fit to be their representative.

Taking an innovative route, the residents of wards 1 to 11 of the Chellanam grama panchayat and divisions 70, 71, and 72 of Kochi Corporation have compiled a list of queries, printed them into notices, and pasted them on the walls of their houses, as well as on the gates.

The aim? To gauge whether the Local Self Government (LSGD) election candidates have any inkling of the issues plaguing these areas, and if so, do they have any solutions.

“We no longer can be taken for a ride,” V T Sebastian, general convenor of Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi.

The decision to put up these notices on the walls had been taken unanimously by the residents, he added. “Another LSGD election is upon us. Candidates and political parties will start coming to our houses in the coming days to seek votes. We don’t believe in political affiliations or rhetoric on development. The residents of Chellanam - Kochi coastal region have some serious issues that need to be addressed,” said Sebastian.

Some of the questions that have been posed by the residents are aimed at finding out whether the candidates are aware of the environmental issues that affect the very existence of the coastal region.

“Studies say that five per cent of Kochi's area will sink by 2040. Is such a serious environmental crisis a topic of discussion in the LSGD elections

What plan do the candidates and political parties who are seeking votes have to deal with this problem?” said Adv Thushar Nirmal Sarathi, working chairperson of the Vedi.