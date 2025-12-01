Will continue speaking for Rahul Mamkootathil, says Rahul Easwar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Monday took activist Rahul Easwar to his residence at Powdikonam to recover the laptop that was used to upload social media posts, which allegedly revealed the identity of the woman who had filed a rape complaint against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Rahul was arrested on Sunday night on the complaint of the victim, after which he was charged under non-bailable sections.

When the cops reached Rahul's residence, the latter told the media that the police want him to stop talking for Rahul Mamkootathil.

He also said he will continue talking for the Palakkad MLA. Rahul's wife, Deepa Rahul Easwar, who was present when the police arrived, said the cops searched the house for a device and she was not particularly aware of what it was.

The police suspect that the social media posts were edited and uploaded from the laptop. They felt recovering it was crucial for further probe.

A case was registered against Mamkoottathil after a woman accused him of sexual assault and forcing her to terminate a pregnancy.