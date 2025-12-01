Will continue speaking for Rahul Mamkootathil, says Rahul Easwar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Monday took activist Rahul Easwar to his residence at Powdikonam to recover the laptop that was used to upload social media posts, which allegedly revealed the identity of the woman who had filed a rape complaint against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.
Rahul was arrested on Sunday night on the complaint of the victim, after which he was charged under non-bailable sections.
When the cops reached Rahul's residence, the latter told the media that the police want him to stop talking for Rahul Mamkootathil.
He also said he will continue talking for the Palakkad MLA. Rahul's wife, Deepa Rahul Easwar, who was present when the police arrived, said the cops searched the house for a device and she was not particularly aware of what it was.
The police suspect that the social media posts were edited and uploaded from the laptop. They felt recovering it was crucial for further probe.
A case was registered against Mamkoottathil after a woman accused him of sexual assault and forcing her to terminate a pregnancy.
Mamkoottathil denied the allegations against him, calling them politically motivated, in an anticipatory bail petition filed in a court on the same day.
The complainant had approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with her grievance, after which the case was registered.
As per the FIR, Mamkoottathil assaulted the complainant and raped her on multiple occasions.
A special investigation team has been constituted, and a lookout circular has been issued to prevent the accused from leaving the country.
Mamkoottathil was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25.
He had earlier resigned as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused a young leader of misbehaviour, prompting protests by the BJP and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).
Subsequently, several women and a transgender person also levelled allegations against him.
Mamkoottathil was elected as MLA in November last year in a bypoll to the Palakkad seat, following the election of former MLA Shafi Parambil to the Lok Sabha from Vatakara.