‘Will use extension of SIR deadline to improve procedures’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission of India’s decision to extend the deadline of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three union territories will come as a relief for officials and political parties in Kerala.

The commission has postponed the proceedings, which were to be wrapped up by December 4, to December 11, as per the new schedule released on Sunday.

The draft list of voters, which was expected by December 9, will now be published on December 16 -- after local-body polls in the state. Claims and objections can be filed from December 16 to January 15. The final electoral roll will be released on February 14, 2026.