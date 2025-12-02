Activist Rahul Easwar continues hunger strike in remand, says wife Deepa

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Activist Rahul Easwar, who is currently under judicial remand, is continuing his hunger strike, his wife Deepa Rahul Easwar said on Tuesday. Deepa, who plans to visit him in jail today, said further decisions regarding the case would be taken after meeting him.

According to her, Rahul refused the food and juice offered to him when he was taken to jail. “He is moving forward with his fast, just like during the Sabarimala issue,” she told reporters.

Deepa alleged that the police arrived at their home without serving any prior notice. “We informed the court that no notice was received. These are false cases. Even now, it is unclear which part of the video was cited to deny him bail,” she said, adding that they were consulting lawyers on the next legal steps. She also said that while the initial charges were bailable, non-bailable sections were added later in the night.

“Police may seek custody. We will take further decisions after meeting Rahul. He has never done anything to hurt anyone. He is in jail for speaking out against inconsistencies in another person’s claims,” she said.

Calling the arrest a “protest for justice”, Deepa questioned the prosecution’s allegation that Rahul used objectionable language in the video. “They claim he used a bad word but cannot specify which one. There is no clarity on whether he revealed the victim’s name or identity,” she said.

Deepa also referred to debates during the MeToo movement and argued that the incident highlights the need for a Men’s Commission. “The reputation of both women and men is equally important. I want my children to know I stood for what was right,” she added.