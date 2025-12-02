Ahead of hearing, Rahul’s counsel files additional proof

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as police remained unsuccessful in tracking down Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been booked for raping a woman and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy, the beleaguered legislator has filed additional pieces of evidence via his counsel in sealed covers before the principal district and sessions court, which will hear his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.

The current set of evidence, sources said, filed on Monday contained more WhatsApp text messages and audio and video files, accompanied by a certificate containing hash value of the records, details of the device used and the algorithm used to generate the hash.

Legal sources said the accused submitted documents to further buttress his claim that he had a consensual relationship with the woman and the affair continued when she remained with her husband.

In his plea, Rahul had claimed he and the complainant had a long-standing friendship. He said he entered into a friendship and later a sexual relationship with the woman knowing she was married. He denied allegations of assault and noted that he neither raped her nor forced her to undergo an abortion.

Rahul had on Saturday through his advocate, submitted evidence in a pen drive to support his claims. In his petition, Rahul had stated that he should not be held responsible for the survivor’s pregnancy.