As UDF hopes to hold fortress, LDF and NDA look to breach Vellanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vellanad panchayat - ranked the second-best in the state and 75th in the national Mission Antyodaya Rankings - is heading into the local body polls amid political friction. A traditional UDF bastion, the LDF has won here only twice (2000-05 and 2005-10), both by narrow margins, with the second term aided by the now-defunct Democratic Indira Congress (K).

Calling Vellanad a protest-free panchayat, Congress leader and panchayat vice-president Vellanad Sreekantan said that the council had proactively resolved many key issues of the people here. “One of our star schemes was the ‘Vellanadan Vazha’, a special variety of the banana tree which was provided widely to farmers here,” he said.

Claiming that the panchayat was able to allot its own buildings for veterinary and homoeo hospitals, as well as three anganwadis during their tenure, he also said that a fund of over Rs 25 lakh was spent for the construction of a park near Koovakkudy bridge – a common suicide spot here.

Calling the government’s extreme-poverty eradication process a facade, he said that there were at least a 100 people on the panchayat premises who fall under this category. “What more can we do when the government has made their announcement?” Sreekantan asked. Alleging that the incumbent council reeks of corruption and favouritism, the CPM candidate in Uriyacode ward J Kumaradas said that tendencies are generally in favour of the party to easily win at least 14-16 seats here.