‘Cuteness chori’ along the thin line between creative & cringe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election season in full swing, voters across the state are weighing their choices. They are scanning candidates’ positions on development, welfare, neighbourhood issues, and party lines. Well, this usual stuff.

But now, running parallel to these familiar considerations, another trend has emerged in the campaign space: rise of the glamour and cuteness quotient.

Notably, a large number of young candidates, especially women, have stepped into the contest, and social media has catapulted many of them into instant micro-celebrities ‘stealing hearts’. Some are just out of college, or in the middle of a course.

Troll pages, meme accounts, and short-form videos are celebrating candidates not for their politics, but for their looks, style, and on-camera appeal. Creators have also jumped in, pairing posters of young candidates, especially women, with syrupy background tracks in place of campaign songs or slogans.

One meme doing the rounds shows boys alongside a candidate poster, wondering if there was “any chance to vote in that panchayat” where an attractive woman is contesting from. Another one shows men expressing disappointment over their ward not having the ‘glamour quotient’. On Instagram, a reel with the caption ‘Now election days’ shows a smiling man getting swayed by a slide show of young women candidates representing various parties. ‘Chakkara chundil thechu vechoru punchiri…’ goes the background song. And this one has got 33 lakh views, 3.4 lakh shares, and over 1,200 comments.

While some such memes and reels are creative and cute, others appear cringe and crass. And most of these ‘trending’ candidates are well aware of this, and are clear about the boundaries.

“Social media does help connect with youngsters, but the way some troll pages turn women candidates into crush content or flirtatious reels is not right. While online, all I do is share posters and updates,” says 23-year-old Absalna, LDF candidate from Chadayamangalam block’s Chingeli division. “We are political representatives.